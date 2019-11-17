Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Premier12) 2 S. Koreans named to tournament All-Star team

All Headlines 23:06 November 17, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean players made it on the post-tournament All-Star team at the Premier12 following their runner-up finish to Japan on Sunday.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) named South Korean outfielder Lee Jung-hoo and shortstop Kim Ha-seong to its "All-World Team" after South Korea's 5-3 loss to Japan in the final at Tokyo Dome.

Kim Ha-seong of South Korea celebrates his two-run home run against Japan in the top of the first inning in the final of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Nov. 17, 2019. (Yonhap)

Lee is joined in the outfield by tournament MVP Seiya Suzuki of Japan and Jon Jones of Mexico.

Rounding out the infield were American first baseman Bobby Dalbec, Japanese second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi and Chinese Taipei's third baseman Wang Wei-Chen.

Chang Yi of Chinese Taipei was named the best starting pitcher, and American closer Brandon Dickson was recognized as the top relief pitcher. His batterymate Erik Kratz was the best catcher. Another American, Brent Rooker, was named the best designated hitter.

Lee Jung-hoo led the tournament with five doubles and batted .385. Kim Ha-seong, who homered in Sunday's final, finished with a .333 batting average.

Lee Jung-hoo of South Korea gets a single against Japan in the top of the seventh inning of the Super Round game of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Nov. 16, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#baseball #Premier12
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!