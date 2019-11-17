(Premier12) 2 S. Koreans named to tournament All-Star team
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean players made it on the post-tournament All-Star team at the Premier12 following their runner-up finish to Japan on Sunday.
The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) named South Korean outfielder Lee Jung-hoo and shortstop Kim Ha-seong to its "All-World Team" after South Korea's 5-3 loss to Japan in the final at Tokyo Dome.
Lee is joined in the outfield by tournament MVP Seiya Suzuki of Japan and Jon Jones of Mexico.
Rounding out the infield were American first baseman Bobby Dalbec, Japanese second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi and Chinese Taipei's third baseman Wang Wei-Chen.
Chang Yi of Chinese Taipei was named the best starting pitcher, and American closer Brandon Dickson was recognized as the top relief pitcher. His batterymate Erik Kratz was the best catcher. Another American, Brent Rooker, was named the best designated hitter.
Lee Jung-hoo led the tournament with five doubles and batted .385. Kim Ha-seong, who homered in Sunday's final, finished with a .333 batting average.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
2
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
3
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
1
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
-
4
S. Korean activists protest against U.S. demand to increase defense sharing cost
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA