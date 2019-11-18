Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'

All Headlines 01:04 November 18, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday to "act quickly" and reach a deal with him on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.

"I am the only one who can get you where you have to be," Trump tweeted. "You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!"

