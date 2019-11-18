Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker vow not to seek parliamentary seats (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker not to run in general elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker not to run in general elections (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. postpone joint military air exercise (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Majority of experts predict growth rate for 2019 may remain in 1 pct range (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S. delay joint military exercise at N. Korean complaints (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker vow not to run in general elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Two politicians give up vested rights, shaking up political circles (Hankyoreh)
-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker vow not to seek assembly seats (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Three-term lawmaker vows not to run in general elections (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- State-run firms face rising calls for wage hikes from new batch of permanent employees (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Defense chiefs make no progress (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean, Japanese ministers confirm GSOMIA differences (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Washington agree to postpone joint air exercises (Korea Times)
