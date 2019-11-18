(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 18)

Simply put, Esper faithfully served as the mouthpiece of President Donald Trump, who is demanding that Korea pay $5 billion next year. This is more than a fivefold increase from this year's $923 million, which was an 8.2 percent increase from 2018. In every respect, the Trump administration is going too far in passing the entire burden to Korea. It is regrettable that the U.S. approaches the important issue of the alliance from only a financial perspective.