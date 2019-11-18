Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:11 November 18, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/05 Cloudy 30
Incheon 05/05 Cloudy 30
Suwon 06/06 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 07/09 Sunny 60
Daejeon 08/09 Rain 30
Chuncheon 06/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 10/12 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 10/10 Rain 30
Gwangju 12/11 Rain 30
Jeju 15/14 Rain 30
Daegu 12/12 Rain 30
Busan 16/15 Rain 30
(END)
