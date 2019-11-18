Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 November 18, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/05 Cloudy 30

Incheon 05/05 Cloudy 30

Suwon 06/06 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 07/09 Sunny 60

Daejeon 08/09 Rain 30

Chuncheon 06/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 10/12 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 10/10 Rain 30

Gwangju 12/11 Rain 30

Jeju 15/14 Rain 30

Daegu 12/12 Rain 30

Busan 16/15 Rain 30

