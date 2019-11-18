Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Nov. 18

All Headlines 09:30 November 18, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea-U.S. defense cost-sharing talks

-- Moon says he will discuss Korea peace with ASEAN leaders in Busan

-- Follow-up on probe on ex-justice minister's family

Economy & Finance

-- Policy review for anti-speculation measures

-- Seoul, Tokyo set to hold 2nd round of talks at WTO over export curbs
