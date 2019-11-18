Seoul stocks open tad lower despite Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Monday, bucking last week's gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.22 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,158.96 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks closed higher Friday (local time) at fresh record highs following rising expectations of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. The Dow Jones industrial average hit the 28,000 mark for the first time after advancing 0.8 percent to reach 28,004.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.73 percent to 8,540.83.
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading mixed
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.19 percent, but major chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.47 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO gained 0.45 percent, while the country's leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.31 percent.
However, pharmaceutical shares had a solid start, with the top player Celltrion rising 0.81 percent and Samsung BioLogics inching up 0.50 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
2
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
3
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
1
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies