Brokerages see investment banking overtake commission fees as main profit driver
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Big brokerages in South Korea saw their investment banking unit report solid profits in the first nine months of this year, overtaking commission fees as their main profit driver, data showed Monday.
Mirae Asset Daewoo Co., the nation's largest brokerage, reported an operating profit of 249.8 billion won (US$214.6 million) from investment banking in the January-September period, according to the company's recent regulatory filing.
In comparison, Mirae Asset Daewoo posted an operating profit of 237.3 billion won from commission fees for the nine-month period.
KB Securities Co., the brokerage arm of KB Financial Group Inc., posted an operating profit of 120.4 billion won from investment banking for the nine-month period, compared with a profit of 95.2 billion won from commission fees.
NH Investment & Securities Co., the brokerage arm of Nonghyup Financial Group Inc., also saw its investment banking post solid profits.
In the first nine months of the year, NH Investment & Securities reported an operating profit of 209.9 billion won from investment banking, compared with a profit of 210.2 billion won from commission fees.
Although commission fees from stock trading have been a primary source of profit for brokerages, they are vulnerable to stock market fluctuations, analysts said.
Instead, investment banking has become a substantial profit driver for brokerages because it is relatively insulated from market fluctuations, they said.
Jun Bae-seung, an analyst at eBest Investment & Securities Co., said global financial firms have taken steps to expand stable and sustainable profit drivers, while reducing their reliance on commission fees.
"Local brokerages have also reorganized their business portfolio to follow in the footsteps of the global trend," the analyst said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
2
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
3
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
1
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches air show, calls for readiness to fight enemies