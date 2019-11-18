Naver's Japanese affiliate Line announces basic merger with Yahoo Japan
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp., South Korea's No. 1 internet portal, said Monday that its Japanese messaging app provider Line Corp. has reached a basic merger deal with internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp., a move that could form Japan's largest internet platform.
Under the agreement, Line and Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group Corp. -- a holding firm of Z Holdings Corp. that operates Yahoo Japan -- will each hold a 50 percent stake in a new joint venture named Z Holdings, the company said.
The deal will be completed by the end of this year, officials said.
Naver said the decision for the business integration will bring together the operators of two of Japan's biggest payment apps amid the "cashless" era.
Line is the most popular chat app in Japan with 80 million users, posting 207.1 Japanese yen (US$1.9 billion) in sales in 2018. Z Holdings has 50 million users and generated 954.7 billion yen of revenue last year.
If completed, the merged entity could become Japan's biggest internet platform with chat, search, e-commerce and payment apps with over 100 million users, surpassing e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc.
"(The deal) is expected to create synergy and increase future growth, bringing Z Holdings to the new tech firm based on artificial intelligence (AI) that could compete against global platform operators," Naver said in a press release.
Naver holds a 73 percent stake in Line, and SoftBank owns 45 percent of Yahoo's parent company Z Holdings.
Shares of Naver were trading hands 1.15 percent higher on the Seoul bourse as of 9:30 a.m. The announcement was made before the local market opened.
(END)
