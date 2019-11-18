Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Finance minister calls for more S. Korean firms' participation in EBRD's projects

13:17 November 18, 2019

SEJONG, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister asked the chief of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Monday to ensure that more South Korean firms can boost their participation in the bank's projects.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the request to Suma Chakrabarti in Seoul, noting that South Korea can help the bank's member states in their transition toward a green economy.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (L) shakes hands with Suma Chakrabarti, the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), at the government complex building in central Seoul on Nov. 18, 2019, in this photo provided by the finance ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Chakrabarti said he expects strengthened relations between South Korea and the development bank through an increased participation of South Korean companies in development projects, according to the finance ministry.

