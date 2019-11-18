Finance minister calls for more S. Korean firms' participation in EBRD's projects
SEJONG, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister asked the chief of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Monday to ensure that more South Korean firms can boost their participation in the bank's projects.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the request to Suma Chakrabarti in Seoul, noting that South Korea can help the bank's member states in their transition toward a green economy.
Chakrabarti said he expects strengthened relations between South Korea and the development bank through an increased participation of South Korean companies in development projects, according to the finance ministry.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
2
S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with Japan over WTO dispute
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
5
Seoul city allowed to independently carry out aid projects for N. Korea
-
1
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs fail to narrow differences on GSOMIA
-
5
Railway workers to go on general strike next week