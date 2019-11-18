Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday to "act quickly" and reach a deal with him on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.
Trump's tweet came as denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the two leaders' second summit in February ended without a deal. The U.S. president suggested that they meet again soon.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to hold new round of defense cost-sharing negotiations
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States were set to hold a new round of negotiations in Seoul on Monday over the sharing of the cost for the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula, officials here said.
South Korea's chief negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, will lead the two-day negotiations, with the allies still far apart on key issues, such as Seoul's total share and what should be included in the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA).
----------------
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has supervised an airborne landing training, emphasizing the need to improve the country's war preparedness, Pyongyang's official news agency said Monday.
Kim's "field guidance" was reported a day after South Korea and the United States decided to put off their wartime air exercises to encourage North Korea to return to the negotiation table for its denuclearization.
----------------
Korea's 'real' policy rate one of highest among OECD countries: data
SEOUL -- South Korea's actual key rate, based on inflation, may be one of the highest among its international peers, related data showed Monday, possibly indicating the country may still have room for additional rate cuts.
The country's policy rate currently sits at a record low 1.25 percent following two rate cuts by the Bank of Korea (BOK) in July and last month.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's chief negotiator leaves for Geneva for talks with Japan
SEJONG -- South Korea's chief negotiator left for Geneva on Monday for a second round of talks with Japan at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the ongoing trade row over Tokyo's export restrictions.
Chung Hae-kwan, director-general of multilateral and legal affairs at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, is set to meet with his Japanese counterpart Junichiro Kuroda in the Swiss city on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) Naver's Japanese affiliate Line announces basic merger with Yahoo Japan
SEOUL -- Naver Corp., South Korea's No. 1 internet portal, said Monday that its Japanese messaging app provider Line Corp. has reached a basic merger deal with internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp., a move that could form Japan's largest internet platform.
Under the agreement, Line and Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group Corp. -- a holding firm of Z Holdings Corp. that operates Yahoo Japan -- will each hold a 50 percent stake in a new joint venture named Z Holdings, the company said.
----------------
Moon says he will discuss Korea peace with ASEAN leaders in Busan
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday he hopes for "in-depth discussions" about the Korea peace process with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries during an upcoming group summit to be held in Busan, calling them "reliable friends and advisers" regarding the issue.
"There still remain critical junctures for peace on the Korean Peninsula," he pointed out in a contribution to the Asia News Network (ANN), a coalition of two dozen major news organizations based in South Korea and 20 other Asian nations, including the ASEAN members.
----------------
(Premier12) S. Korea undone by lack of firepower
TOKYO -- After his squad lost to Japan in the championship final of the Premier12 baseball tournament, South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon said it was all his fault that the team came up short.
Kim, long known for being fiercely loyal to his players, isn't one to throw his players under the bus. But he came as close to doing so as he ever had Sunday, when he acknowledged that the heart of his order never quite got it going.
(END)
