S. Korea launches bankruptcy financing firm for restructuring of SMEs
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Monday it has set up a bankruptcy financing firm to restructure struggling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as part of its drive for "market-oriented" corporate restructuring.
The firm, funded by state-run debt clearer Korea Asset Management Corp., will offer "debtor-in-possession" loans to SMEs, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.
Under the revised bankruptcy law, a court can allow the person running the business to remain in control of its assets and day-to-day operations after receiving "debtor-in-possession" loans.
The financing scheme is based on the assumption that the task of reorganizing a bankrupt company can be done most efficiently by its incumbent chief executive as he or she knows the business better than anyone else.
In July, the FSC launched a 1 trillion-won (US$900 million) fund for the restructuring of SMEs, and it will increase the fund to 2 trillion won next year.
The fund will be gradually expanded to 5 trillion won, the FSC has said.
South Korea has pushed for a market-centered corporate restructuring, breaking away from government-spearheaded responses to developments that have been the norm in the past.
Under the drive, key economy-related agencies and private think tanks regularly analyze major industrial sectors' business conditions, their competitiveness and risk factors, and draw up a set of plans, including schemes to revamp businesses.
Also, creditor banks play a key role in pushing for corporate restructuring with the credit rating assessment of their corporate customers.
By revealing details of financially marginal firms, a variety of investors, mostly private equity funds, are allowed to take them over, FSC officials said.
The plan came as more smaller firms may face difficulty in doing business amid increased economic uncertainties, including a trade feud between the United States and China.
