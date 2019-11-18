Top 10 biz groups suffer sharp fall in Q3 earnings
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major conglomerates suffered a sharp drop in their third-quarter bottom lines amid a slowdown at home and abroad, highlighted by an average sink of 75 percent in their operating profit, data showed Monday.
In the July-September period, the combined operating profit of 90 companies affiliated with the country's top 10 business groups, excluding their financial-focused sister firms, was tallied at 6.2 trillion won (US$5.3 billion), down 75.63 percent from a year ago, according to market tracker Infobig.
The tally is less than half the 14 trillion won in operating profit that Samsung Electronics, the most-valued firm on the local bourse, posted last year in the same period.
The downbeat business performance stemmed from a prolonged trade row between the United States and China, which reduced demand for South Korean goods, and a sharp drop in prices of semiconductors.
South Korea's exports plunged 14.7 percent on-year to US$46.78 billion in October, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month.
By group, nine of the top 10 companies by market capitalization saw their operating income decline during the third quarter of the year.
LG Group affiliates saw their combined operating profit dip as low as 99.14 percent, largely due to a slump in panel-making unit LG Display Co.
Samsung Group's subsidiaries reported a combined quarterly operating profit of 3.6 trillion won, also down 79.19 percent from a year earlier, largely due to a slump in its flagship Samsung Electronics Co.
Hanjin Group's combined operating profit sagged 69.62 percent on an unfavorable exchange rate and low demand, compared with SK Group's 87.41 percent dip in operating income.
Hyundai Motor Group was the only winner among the top 10 business groups, with 1.23 trillion won in operating profit, up 476.40 percent from a year ago.
For most KOSPI-listed companies, the third quarter was an exceptionally hard season, according to bourse operator Korea Exchange (KRX).
The combined sales of 679 KOSPI-listed firms edged up 0.23 percent to 292 trillion won from a year ago, while their operating profit declined 15.57 percent to 13 trillion and net profit dwindled 14.35 percent to 10 trillion won.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
