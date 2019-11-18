N. Korea's official newspaper urges farmers to prepare for drought next year
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged stepped-up preparations Monday to secure a stable water supply against possible droughts next year amid worsening food shortages apparently aggravated by years of harsh weather conditions.
"Farmers should draw up measures to guarantee water supply based on the serious lessons learned from this year's farming," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
"Securing sufficient water for safe farming is a serious matter that will determine whether to open the door for amble harvests," the paper added.
It also highlighted the importance of carrying out fall plowing, improving irrigation and keeping necessary farming equipment at the ready to ensure good harvests next year.
North Korea has been reportedly facing poor harvests for years amid drought, typhoons and other harsh weather conditions, apparently aggravating its food shortages.
North Korea's crop output last year was reported to have hit its lowest level since 2008, with an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 percent of the total population, in urgent need of food.
According to a recent report, North Korea's crop production this year is thought to be below average, an estimate that adds to concerns that its already serious food shortages could get worse.
Pyongyang's state media earlier urged farmers to voluntarily contribute a larger portion of their harvests to state warehouses.
The state purchase of crops is apparently aimed at securing food to meet the state's needs, such as feeding a large number of troops. The call for greater contributions suggests a worsening of food shortages in North Korea this year.
