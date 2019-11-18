Pro-N. Korea paper urges Trump to come up with new proposal
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan on Monday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to come up with a new proposal to move the stalled nuclear negotiations forward, stressing that Pyongyang's year-end deadline is approaching.
The Choson Sinbo said in a column that Trump has no other option but to accept North Korea's demands, referring to a recent decision by South Korea and the United States to postpone their joint military exercises as an example of Pyongyang's pressure on Washington.
"Now is time for the U.S. president to come up with a new calculation method. The grace period North Korea has provided, which will end at the end of December, is approaching," the newspaper said.
After the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed without a deal in February, Kim said that he will wait for the U.S. to make a "courageous" decision until the end of the year.
The two countries held their latest working-level talks in Stockholm early last month, but the meeting ended without much progress, with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.
The column also expressed an expectation that Trump would make a "historic" visit to Pyongyang.
"These days I imagine him considering seriously and contemplating deeply, as well as another historic scene of him visiting Pyongyang," it said.
The column came shortly after Trump urged Kim to "act quickly" and reach a deal with him on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program, saying he is the "only one" who can get Kim where he has to be.
