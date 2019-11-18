Go to Contents Go to Navigation

15:40 November 18, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

LGInt 15,550 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 6,080 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 28,150 DN 200
SBC 16,700 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,500 0
POSCO 227,500 UP 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 95,500 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 203,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,250 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,280 DN 45
LotteChilsung 137,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 40,100 DN 950
Hyosung 81,000 DN 600
Nongshim 239,500 DN 5,500
Binggrae 57,000 UP 400
LOTTE 36,800 DN 100
AK Holdings 33,650 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 126,000 UP 500
AmoreG 78,500 DN 1,500
Shinsegae 269,000 0
GCH Corp 21,050 DN 100
KiaMtr 43,700 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 90,600 UP 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,700 DN 1,600
ShinhanGroup 43,700 DN 100
HITEJINRO 28,850 DN 800
Yuhan 219,500 UP 500
SLCORP 18,500 DN 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 159,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 72,700 UP 100
DaelimInd 93,600 DN 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14050 DN100
SK hynix 85,500 UP 300
Youngpoong 629,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,350 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 233,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,000 UP 50
Kogas 40,200 DN 550
Hanwha 26,300 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,480 DN 10
(MORE)

