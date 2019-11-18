ORION Holdings 17,700 DN 200

Daesang 23,750 DN 50

SKNetworks 5,890 UP 60

DB HiTek 18,350 DN 150

CJ 93,800 UP 800

JWPHARMA 30,300 UP 150

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,370 DN 130

SKC 44,950 DN 300

GS Retail 39,900 0

Ottogi 570,000 DN 2,000

DB INSURANCE 55,000 0

SamsungElec 53,500 DN 200

NHIS 12,600 DN 150

SK Discovery 23,700 0

LS 46,650 DN 1,100

GC Corp 124,500 DN 1,000

GS E&C 32,450 DN 250

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,350 UP 750

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 240,500 UP 2,500

KPIC 121,500 DN 1,000

HankookShellOil 337,500 DN 500

BukwangPharm 15,150 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 38,250 DN 450

TaekwangInd 1,101,000 DN 10,000

SsangyongCement 5,740 UP 30

KAL 26,300 DN 700

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,820 UP 230

LG Corp. 73,200 UP 400

SsangyongMtr 2,355 DN 35

BoryungPharm 15,600 UP 250

L&L 13,300 DN 100

NamyangDairy 480,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 46,500 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,050 DN 300

NEXENTIRE 9,120 DN 100

CHONGKUNDANG 93,000 DN 100

KCC 221,000 DN 4,500

KISWire 21,900 DN 250

LotteFood 451,000 DN 3,000

IlyangPharm 22,600 DN 350

(MORE)