KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION Holdings 17,700 DN 200
Daesang 23,750 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,890 UP 60
DB HiTek 18,350 DN 150
CJ 93,800 UP 800
JWPHARMA 30,300 UP 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,370 DN 130
SKC 44,950 DN 300
GS Retail 39,900 0
Ottogi 570,000 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 55,000 0
SamsungElec 53,500 DN 200
NHIS 12,600 DN 150
SK Discovery 23,700 0
LS 46,650 DN 1,100
GC Corp 124,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 32,450 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,350 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 240,500 UP 2,500
KPIC 121,500 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 337,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 15,150 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,250 DN 450
TaekwangInd 1,101,000 DN 10,000
SsangyongCement 5,740 UP 30
KAL 26,300 DN 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,820 UP 230
LG Corp. 73,200 UP 400
SsangyongMtr 2,355 DN 35
BoryungPharm 15,600 UP 250
L&L 13,300 DN 100
NamyangDairy 480,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,050 DN 300
NEXENTIRE 9,120 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 93,000 DN 100
KCC 221,000 DN 4,500
KISWire 21,900 DN 250
LotteFood 451,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 22,600 DN 350
