KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

November 18, 2019

DaeduckElec 10,600 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,330 UP 25
HtlShilla 83,200 UP 200
Hanmi Science 39,850 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 113,000 UP 500
Hanssem 61,300 DN 1,600
KSOE 116,500 DN 1,000
Hanwha Chem 18,650 0
OCI 65,400 DN 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,300 UP 500
KorZinc 424,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,970 DN 40
SYC 49,650 DN 850
HyundaiMipoDock 42,600 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 34,100 DN 150
S-Oil 98,000 UP 400
LG Innotek 121,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 225,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 54,600 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 73,600 DN 1,200
Mobis 255,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,900 UP 650
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 UP 100
S-1 96,400 UP 900
Hanchem 94,900 DN 1,400
DWS 30,450 DN 250
UNID 46,750 UP 100
KEPCO 27,850 DN 200
SamsungSecu 35,450 DN 250
SKTelecom 244,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 43,350 DN 3,450
HyundaiElev 78,200 UP 1,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,900 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,250 0
SK 275,000 UP 5,000
DAEKYO 6,180 DN 80
GKL 21,000 UP 100
Handsome 31,750 DN 600
WJ COWAY 91,200 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,500 UP 500
