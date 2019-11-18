KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,250 0
KorElecTerm 44,150 DN 400
NamhaeChem 8,800 UP 120
DONGSUH 17,450 DN 300
BGF 5,880 DN 30
SamsungEng 18,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 0
PanOcean 4,380 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 36,750 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 24,750 UP 650
KT 27,500 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207500 DN5500
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,400 DN 400
KT&G 99,100 DN 400
DHICO 5,720 UP 40
LG Display 14,550 0
Kangwonland 31,450 DN 50
NAVER 178,500 UP 5,000
Kakao 157,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 553,000 UP 4,000
DSME 28,050 DN 500
DSINFRA 5,720 DN 70
DWEC 4,720 DN 35
Donga ST 104,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,300 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 250,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 217,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 35,400 UP 400
LGH&H 1,226,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 316,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO E&C 20,150 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,800 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,250 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,850 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 71,500 UP 1,000
Celltrion 186,500 UP 500
Huchems 22,400 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,900 UP 200
