KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,300 DN 1,800
LOTTE Himart 31,800 DN 550
GS 50,400 DN 100
CJ CGV 38,500 UP 550
HYUNDAILIVART 13,850 DN 400
LIG Nex1 34,550 UP 150
FILA KOREA 58,300 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,500 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,050 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,315 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 183,500 DN 5,500
LF 18,950 DN 750
FOOSUNG 7,490 DN 180
JW HOLDINGS 6,690 DN 10
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 22,200 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 44,000 UP 300
Hansae 18,850 DN 800
LG HAUSYS 60,000 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 36,550 UP 50
KOLON IND 49,400 0
HanmiPharm 329,000 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,150 DN 80
emart 133,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 00 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 45,800 DN 350
CUCKOO 101,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 78,500 UP 500
MANDO 37,050 DN 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 402,000 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 66,300 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 32,350 DN 450
Netmarble 90,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S342000 DN500
ORION 110,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 182,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 53,900 DN 300
HDC-OP 29,100 UP 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,450 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 12,250 DN 150
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
1
-
2
-
3
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
4
Seoul city allowed to independently carry out aid projects for N. Korea
-
5
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
-
1
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
-
4
Moon says he will discuss Korea peace with ASEAN leaders in Busan
-
5
S. Korea's trade deficit with Japan tipped to hit 16-year low this year