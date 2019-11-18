(LEAD) Seoul stocks slightly down on profit-taking
(ATTN: ADDS photo; bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed slightly lower Monday as investors went for profit-taking, analysts said. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.49 points, or 0.07 percent, to reach 2,160.69. Trading volume was moderate at 483 million shares worth 4.3 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 459 to 369.
Local stocks started weak despite strong performances on Wall Street. U.S. stocks closed higher Friday (local time) at fresh record highs following rising expectations of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. The Dow Jones industrial average hit the 28,000 mark for the first time.
Analysts said the index moved below the flat line as investors apparently went for profit-taking. The KOSPI rose more than 1 percent on Friday.
"Expectation for the U.S.-China trade deal is certainly a positive factor, but as investors went for profit-taking, the KOSPI didn't get a further push," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.
Foreigners were net sellers, unloading 163 billion won worth of shares. Individual investors snatched up 67 billion won worth of shares, while institutions bought 63 billion won worth of shares on the Seoul bourse.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics fell 0.37 percent to 53,500 won, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.35 percent to 85,500 won.
South Korea's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, rose 0.4 percent to 126,500 won, while its sister company Kia Motors advanced 0.23 percent to 43,700 won. But auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis lost 0.78 percent to 255,500 won.
Pharmaceutical firms were among the gainers, with top player Celltrion climbing 0.27 percent to reach 186,500 won and Samsung BioLogics jumping 1.01 percent to 402,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,164.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.10 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 0.5 basis point to 1.518 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 1.0 basis point to 1.594 percent.
(END)
