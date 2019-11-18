Cold wave advisories to be issued for central, northern S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Cold wave advisories will be issued late Monday for central and northern parts of South Korea, the national meteorological agency said.
Temperatures are likely to dip below zero on Tuesday morning in most parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The agency issued cold wave advisories for all of Gangwon Province as of 11 a.m. Monday.
The alert will be expanded as of 11 p.m. to include Seoul and large swathes of Gyeonggi, South and North Chungcheong provinces, the weather authorities said.
"The temperatures will drop by more than 10 degrees in the morning of Nov. 19 in the central inland areas," the agency said.
On early Tuesday, the mercury is expected to fall to minus 3 C in Seoul, minus 4-minus 8 C in Gyeonggi and 1-minus 5 C in Chungcheong.
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to be more than 10 degrees lower than the previous day or is expected to be lower than minus 12 C for more than two straight days.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 1 bln YouTube views
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to strive to attain higher economic growth in 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
4
Seoul city allowed to independently carry out aid projects for N. Korea
-
5
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
-
1
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming joint air exercises for diplomacy
-
4
S. Korea's trade deficit with Japan tipped to hit 16-year low this year
-
5
Moon says he will discuss Korea peace with ASEAN leaders in Busan