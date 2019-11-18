Filipino victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery to join Seoul protest
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Two Filipino victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery visited Seoul on Monday to join a weekly protest against Tokyo, which still denies its responsibility.
Narcisa Claveria, 89, and Estelita Dy, 90, will participate in the Wednesday Demonstration for the first time in front of the former Japanese Embassy site in Seoul, according to the Korean Community Association Central Luson in Pampanga, Philippines.
The rally, organized by Korean women forced to work at Japanese military brothels and their supporters, has been held every Wednesday since January 1992.
The two women will also attend a birthday party of Kil Won-ok, a Korean victim, on Tuesday.
"The visit is part of our joint efforts with South Korean comfort women organizations to campaign against Japan, which refuses to repent on its atrocities against Filipino women during World War II," Sharon Cabusao-Silva, executive director of Lila Pilipina, an organization of those victims and their sympathizers, was quoted as saying. She arrived in Seoul in advance.
The term "comfort women" is Japan's euphemism for those victims.
Claveria and Dy were among the first group of Filipino comfort women who came forward in the early 1990s to speak out about the wartime crimes.
Thousands of Filipino women are estimated to have been forced to work at Japan's military brothels during the war. Japan occupied the Philippines from December 1941 to August 1945.
During an event to erect a commemorative sculpture in Manila in August, Claveria said that at the age of 13 or 14, she was taken to a Japanese garrison in the northern province of Abra and worked as a comfort woman for three months.
Dy also said during the event that she was 14 when she was abducted to a Japanese army brothel and raped by two soldiers every night.
(END)
