Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pentagon chief welcomes Japan's efforts for trilateral cooperation with S. Korea

All Headlines 01:37 November 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday welcomed Japan's efforts to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and South Korea, the Pentagon said, as relations between the two U.S. allies remain tense ahead of the expiry of a bilateral military pact this weekend.

Esper's comments came during a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on the sidelines of a defense ministers' gathering in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Secretary Esper welcomed Japan's efforts to strengthen cooperation and improve interoperability with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, India, Australia, and trilaterally with the United States and the Republic of Korea," the Pentagon said in a readout.

"Both Ministers agreed on the need to develop a regional security network of likeminded partners," it added.

This Kyodo photo shows U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper (L) and Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono coming out of a bilateral meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 18, 2019. (Yonhap)

The U.S. has urged South Korea and Japan to resolve their disputes over trade and wartime history to prevent them from jeopardizing trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats and China's military rise.

In particular, Washington has pressed Seoul to revoke its decision to withdraw from its military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo, called the General Security of Military Information Agreement.

South Korea announced in August that it will terminate the deal due to a deterioration of trust caused by Japan's adoption of export controls against the neighboring country.

The trade measure was seen as retaliation for a South Korean court ruling that ordered compensation for Koreans forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

GSOMIA is set to expire on Saturday.

At the meeting, Esper also "reiterated the U.S. commitment to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea and complete abandonment of all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles," according to the Pentagon.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US-Japan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!