N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday it has no interest in denuclearization negotiations with the United States unless Washington drops its "hostile" policy.
Kim Yong-chol, who formerly led the negotiations as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's counterpart, issued the statement in response to Sunday's decision by South Korea and the U.S. to postpone military exercises in support of diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the North.
"What we are demanding from the U.S. is that it withdraw from combined military exercises with South Korea or completely stop the exercises," Kim said in the statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency.
"The U.S. should not even dream of denuclearization negotiations before it withdraws its hostile policy against the DPRK," he said.
