Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Trump urges Kim to act quickly, reach a deal, says 'See you soon' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't effectively puts off enforcement of 52-hour workweek policy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't postpones introduction of 52-hour workweek policy, biz people call for supplementary law (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't effectively postpones enforcement of 52-hour workweek policy for SMEs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump says 'See you soon,' N. Korea demands U.S. drop hostile policy (Segye Times)
-- Trump says 'See you soon,' N. Korea says 'come to Pyongyang with new proposal' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 7 colleges under audit for allegedly granting preferential treatment to certain high schools (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Implementation of 52-hour workweek policy for SMEs to be delayed for at least 1 year (Hankyoreh)
-- Extra work over 52 hours to be allowed for management reasons (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Implementation of 52-hour workweek policy effectively to be delayed for 1 year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI listed firms' operation profit contracts 41 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump tweets that Kim's time is running out (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- U.S. moves to seal N.K. nuclear deal before year-end (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. backs off to entice N. Korea to nuclear talks (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
(LEAD) Moon views Busan summit with ASEAN as midterm review of New Southern Policy
-
2
Seoul city allowed to independently carry out aid projects for N. Korea
-
3
McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
-
4
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
3
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
5
S. Korea's trade deficit with Japan tipped to hit 16-year low this year