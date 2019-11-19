Korean-language dailies

-- Trump urges Kim to act quickly, reach a deal, says 'See you soon' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't effectively puts off enforcement of 52-hour workweek policy (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't postpones introduction of 52-hour workweek policy, biz people call for supplementary law (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't effectively postpones enforcement of 52-hour workweek policy for SMEs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump says 'See you soon,' N. Korea demands U.S. drop hostile policy (Segye Times)

-- Trump says 'See you soon,' N. Korea says 'come to Pyongyang with new proposal' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 7 colleges under audit for allegedly granting preferential treatment to certain high schools (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Implementation of 52-hour workweek policy for SMEs to be delayed for at least 1 year (Hankyoreh)

-- Extra work over 52 hours to be allowed for management reasons (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Implementation of 52-hour workweek policy effectively to be delayed for 1 year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI listed firms' operation profit contracts 41 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

