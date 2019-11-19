(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 19)

So when Trump said in his latest tweet that he was "the only one who can get you where you have to," it was like acknowledging that the U.S. leader has been the biggest hindrance to making progress in the nuclear talks with the North. The question is whether Trump is willing to ease sanctions to pave the way for the North to take corresponding measures because Kim seems unlikely to yield first. Kim has vowed to take a "new path" if there is no deal with the U.S. by the year's end, indicating that he may resume nuclear or long-range missile testing.