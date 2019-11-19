(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 19)
New hope for deal
: North Korea should respond to 'act of goodwill'
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Sunday, asking him to "act quickly" so Washington and Pyongyang could reach a deal on dismantling the North's nuclear program.
This came hours after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo ― following their talks in Bangkok ― announced a decision to postpone a planned joint air exercise as "an act of goodwill" to spur dialogue with the North.
We should not be pessimistic about what will happen between Trump and Kim, but it is true that expectations are low at the moment for a breakthrough in the nuclear talks with Pyongyang. Most of all, skepticism prevails about the North's pledge to give up its nuclear weapons. "Denuclearization" has indeed become a tricky word.
Trump's tweet may lead to working-level talks between the U.S. and the North being resumed, but a deal will not be possible as long as the two sides stick to their positions. Last month in Stockholm, the U.S. and the North held working-level negotiations for the first time since the breakdown of the summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February. However, the talks ended without a deal as they failed to narrow differences over sanctions on the North. The biggest sticking point is that North Korea wants the U.S. to prove it is not hostile toward it by easing sanctions, while Washington wants Pyongyang to take concrete denuclearization steps first to prove its commitment.
So when Trump said in his latest tweet that he was "the only one who can get you where you have to," it was like acknowledging that the U.S. leader has been the biggest hindrance to making progress in the nuclear talks with the North. The question is whether Trump is willing to ease sanctions to pave the way for the North to take corresponding measures because Kim seems unlikely to yield first. Kim has vowed to take a "new path" if there is no deal with the U.S. by the year's end, indicating that he may resume nuclear or long-range missile testing.
However, it is encouraging that the U.S. has put off the planned air drill with South Korea because the North has regarded the combined exercise as an invasion rehearsal. Calling the decision an "act of goodwill" intended to promote diplomacy with the North, Esper urged Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table "without precondition or hesitation." Trump's subsequent tweet showed that the U.S. might have set up a new game plan.
What seems clear is that the U.S. and North Korea are still sticking to dialogue. Hopefully, they will produce meaningful results that can consolidate peace.
(END)
