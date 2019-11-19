(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 19)

Communication does not rest on flowery rhetoric but on a sincere attitude and listening to what others say. Moon must not forget that his approval rating has dropped after a couple of press conferences in the past. He has little time left until he finishes his term in the Blue House. As the country has been heading in the wrong direction during the first half of his term, Moon must change course. If he sticks to failed policies, he can never create "a country we have never experienced."

(END)