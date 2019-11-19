N.K. leader inspects fishery stations, bristles at slower construction
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected fishery stations, lashing out at the slower-than-expected construction of a processing plant necessary to supply food to the people, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
Kim gave "field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and the newly-built Thongchon Fish-processing Station," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The reason that I visited here is to inspect and figure out measures after getting a regrettable report while inspecting the KPA's fishery sector business that the construction of a processing plant at this fishery station has not progressed much," Kim was quoted as saying.
Kim strongly criticized politburo and military officials for failing to exactly figure out what went wrong and come up with appropriate countermeasures, saying, "This is a problem over which a lesson should be learned."
Kim still lauded fishermen for their hard work at catching and processing fish, calling for more convenience for them and their families.
His criticism of politburo and military officials appears to be aimed at strengthening their discipline, while emphasizing his care for the day-to-day lives of ordinary citizens.
Kim's "field guidance" recently focused on military exercises, including an air show and airborne landing training.
Pyongyang's report on Kim's trip to the fishery stations, however, comes two days after South Korea and the United States decided to delay their wintertime air exercises as "an act of goodwill" to boost diplomacy with North Korea.
Despite such conciliatory gestures from Washington, North Korea has said it is not interested in denuclearization talks with the U.S. unless it gives up its hostile policy against the regime.
The U.S. and North Korea held working-level talks to discuss denuclearization last month in Stockholm for the first time since the breakdown of the second summit between Trump and Kim. The talks also broke down as the sides failed to narrow differences over how to compensate Pyongyang's denuclearization steps.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
4
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
5
S. Korea's trade deficit with Japan tipped to hit 16-year low this year