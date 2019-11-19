Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Non-life insurers' Q3 net dips on higher loss ratio

All Headlines 09:07 November 19, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's non-life insurers suffered a near 28 percent tumble in third-quarter earnings due to a rise in their loss ratio, data showed Tuesday.

The combined net profit of nine non-life insurance firms came to 502.1 billion won (US$431 million) in the July-September period, down 27.8 percent from a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The plunge was attributed mainly to a surge in their loss ratio, or the ratio of insurance claims to premiums, for auto insurance and indemnity health insurance, or reimbursement-backed private medical insurance.

The top three industry players all saw their third-quarter bottom lines shrink at double-digit rates from a year earlier.

Non-life insurers' Q3 net dips on higher loss ratio - 1

Market leader Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. posted a 32.6 percent plunge in net profit to 159.8 billion won, followed by No. 2 player DB Insurance Co. with 19.2 percent and third-largest Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co. with 28.3 percent.

Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co. was the sole non-life insurer that saw an improvement in third-quarter earnings. Its net profit rose 5 percent on-year to 76.6 billion won thanks to more earnings from investment activity.

Nonghyup Property & Casualty Insurance Co. saw its net loss narrow sharply to 1.8 billion won for the third quarter from a 17.7 billion-won loss a year earlier.

In the first three quarters of this year, the combined net income of the non-life insurers also sank 29.5 percent on-year to 1.69 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#non-life insurers #Q3 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!