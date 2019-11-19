Senate to hold confirmation hearing for Biegun this week
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a confirmation hearing later this week for Stephen Biegun, Washington's top nuclear envoy and nominee for deputy secretary of state, it posted on its website Monday.
The committee said the hearing will be held Wednesday.
As U.S. special representative for North Korea, Biegun has led working-level negotiations with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons program.
Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him to replace John Sullivan as the No. 2 State Department official.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the announcement in a tweet, saying Biegun will continue to be an "effective leader on DPRK efforts" -- an indication he would remain Washington's chief negotiator.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The hearing will likely center on Biegun's assessment of the negotiations and the Trump administration's approach to North Korea.
The U.S. and North Korea last held working-level talks in Stockholm, Sweden, in October but failed to produce a breakthrough.
The two sides have been apart on how much the North should dismantle its nuclear weapons program in order to receive sanctions relief and other concessions from the U.S.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
4
Korean Air jet involved in minor collision in Frankfurt, no injuries
-
5
S. Korea's trade deficit with Japan tipped to hit 16-year low this year