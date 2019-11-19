Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

November 19, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-4 Cloudy 0

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 0

Suwon 05/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 06/00 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 07/01 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 04/-5 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 08/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/04 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/10 Sunny 20

Daegu 08/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 11/05 Sunny 20

