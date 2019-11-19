National Assembly opens plenary session to handle 89 bills
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly opened a plenary session Tuesday to handle 89 bills related to people's livelihoods and the economy that have been long pending due to partisan tensions.
The meeting was held amid lingering wrangling over key political and judiciary reform bills that were placed on the fast-track despite objections from the main opposition party.
At issue will be six bills designed to change the status of firefighters to that of central government public servants. The legislation is aimed at operating the fire service policy in a systemic manner and improving treatment of firefighters.
Currently, they belong to provincial governments, and their treatment depends on city and local governments' financial status. If passed, the bills will take effect starting next year.
The National Assembly will also handle a bill designed to expand financial support to companies that relocate their overseas operations to South Korea.
Under the so-called U-turn act, the knowledge-based services and tech industries will also receive benefits, on top of manufacturers, and the scope of financial support will be expanded.
But a set of three "big data" bills failed to be put up for vote as they have yet to reach the legislation and judiciary committee, a key panel in charge of the passage of bills.
The proposals are aimed at easing regulations on the use of personal information to promote the advance of the big data economy.
The national human rights watchdog recently raised concerns about the potential infringement of people's privacy, calling for legislative efforts to protect personal information.
