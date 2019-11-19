Antitrust watchdog initiates consent decree process for Namyang Dairy
SEJONG, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust watchdog said Tuesday that it has initiated a consent decree process for Namyang Dairy Products Co., a move that would end the company's legal dispute without going to court.
The decision came four months after the major South Korean dairy firm filed an application with the Fair Trade Commission to try to win a consent decree over its alleged abuse of a dominant position.
Namyang Dairy is accused of unilaterally lowering commissions that it gives to its distribution outlets to 13 percent from 15 percent on Jan. 1, 2016.
The dairy firm has offered to carry out a set of voluntary corrective measures, such as strengthening prior consultations with its distribution outlets over change of business terms and conditions.
Under related law, an applicant is required to state a correction scheme necessary to restore competition practices or to improve trading practices, and to remedy or prevent damages to consumers and other business entities.
The commission said it will come up with provisional corrective measures in consultation with Namyang Dairy and collect opinions of relevant parties.
The commission is set to deliberate on the case before deciding whether to approve corrective measures, a process that could take several months.
