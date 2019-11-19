Bus union in Seoul satellite city goes on strike
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Union workers of a bus company in Goyang, west of Seoul, went on strike Tuesday after wage talks with management broke down.
Myungsung Transportation's more than 270 buses on 20 lines, including one linking Seoul and the satellite city in Gyeonggi Province, stopped operation.
The union and management failed to narrow their differences in an arbitration session presided over by the local labor authorities Monday and an additional meeting between the two sides earlier Tuesday. The union declared the start of the walkout at 4:15 a.m.
The provincial government deployed 20 chartered buses on the intercity route and formed an emergency response team to minimize commuter inconveniences.
(END)
