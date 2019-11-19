Defense minister heads to Saudi Arabia after visit to Bangkok
By Oh Seok-min
BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo headed to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to meet with senior officials there to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral defense ties, his office said Tuesday.
After wrapping up his four-day trip to Thailand for the 6th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), Jeong flew to the Middle Eastern country for a five-day official visit at the invitation of Riyadh, according to the defense ministry.
"During the visit, the minister plans to meet with the Saudi crown prince and other senior security and defense officials to discuss ways to develop bilateral defense cooperation," the ministry said.
The trip will reciprocate a June visit to South Korea by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as the country's defense minister, according to the ministry.
Saudi Arabia is South Korea's biggest trading partner in the Middle East and the No. 1 crude oil exporter to Asia's fourth-largest economy.
In Thailand, Jeong met with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on Sunday, which was dominated by discussions on their intelligence-sharing pact, called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which is to expire later this week.
The issue was also a key agenda item for their trilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
Holding a joint press conference on Sunday, Jeong and Esper also announced the allies' decision to postpone their wintertime combined air exercises. The pentagon chief called it "an act of goodwill to contribute to an environment conducive to diplomacy and the advancement of peace."
The South Korean minister also sought to enhance defense ties with partner countries by having one-on-one meetings with China, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand and Vietnam.
While visiting an international defense exhibition under way in Thailand, he met with officials from South Korean defense companies and vowed efforts to better support their advance into overseas markets.
During the plenary session of the multilateral event on Monday, Jeong called for the strict adherence to international norms and regulations on unplanned encounters involving military aircraft and vessels so as to better guarantee regional peace.
He also tried to drum up international support for Seoul's efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea and to establish a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The two-day multilateral event on regional security on Sunday and Monday brought together high-level defense officials from the ASEAN countries and eight other states -- South Korea, the United States, Japan, China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand and India.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
S. Korea issues cold wave alert for Seoul, central regions