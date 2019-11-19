(LEAD) Coach of first-place football club ruled ineligible for award due to earlier penalty
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout)
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Even if his Ulsan Hyundai FC take the K League 1 professional football championship this year, head coach Kim Do-hoon won't be considered for the top coaching prize at season's end.
The K League unveiled finalists for major individual awards for the 2019 season on Tuesday, and conspicuous by absence was Kim in the Coach of the Year category in the top division.
Coaches for the championship clubs have typically won the award, and first-place Ulsan Hyundai are on the verge of denying Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' three-peat bid and winning their first K League title since 2005. With two matches remaining, Ulsan lead Jeonbuk by 78 points to 75 points.
But under new rules on award candidates, players or coaches who have received a fine of at least 6 million won (US$5,140) or been suspended for at least five matches will not be eligible to receive individual awards for that season. The K League said these rules are to encourage the spirit of fair play and raise the prestige of awards.
Kim was fined 10 million won and received a three-match ban in August for arguing with a referee over a handball violation against an Ulsan player. He was ejected from that match, which resulted in an automatic two-match ban, and the league slapped on an additional three-game suspension.
Another potential Coach of the Year candidate, Kim Byung-soo of Gangwon FC, also wasn't shortlisted for the award because of his 7 million won fine he received in July for criticizing officials.
Gangwon FC have overachieved this season and currently sit in fifth place with 50 points.
For the Coach of the Year, Jose Morais of Jeonbuk, Andre Luiz Alves Santos of Daegu FC, Choi Yong-soo of FC Seoul and Kim Gi-dong of Pohang Steelers have been nominated.
In the second division K League 2, Gwangju FC's striker Felipe Silva is ineligible for the MVP award despite leading the competition with 19 goals. The Brazilian player was fined 7 million won in September for kicking a water bottle and punching a chair on the bench in protest of a call during the match.
In the K League 1, Kim Bo-kyung of Ulsan, Moon Seon-min of Jeonbuk, Cesinha of Daegu and Wanderson of Pohang will vie for the MVP award.
Voting by media (40 percent), club captains (30 percent) and head coaches (30 percent) will determine the winners, and they'll be announced at a ceremony in Seoul on Dec. 2.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
-
4
S. Korea issues cold wave alert for Seoul, central regions
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'