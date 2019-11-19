S. Korea, U.S. hold 2nd day of defense cost-sharing negotiations
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held the second and last day of their latest round of negotiations in Seoul on Tuesday over the sharing of the cost for stationing American troops here, Seoul officials said.
South Korea's chief negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, led the two-day negotiations, with the allies still far apart on key issues, such as Seoul's total share and what should be included in the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA).
Washington has been heaping pressure on Seoul to shoulder a greater share of the cost for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) as it stresses its Asian ally is a "wealthy" country that could and should "pay more."
Reports said the U.S. has demanded South Korea pay nearly US$5 billion next year to cover expenditures related to the allies' combined military exercises and support for the USFK troops' families.
Under this year's SMA, which is set to expire at the end of the year, Seoul agreed to pay US$870 million.
Over the last week, civic groups here have been upbraiding Washington for its pressure on Seoul to significantly jack up its financial contributions to the USFK, calling the U.S. demand an "extortion of taxpayers' money."
Since 1991, Seoul has shouldered partial costs under the SMA -- for Korean civilians hired by the USFK, the construction of military facilities to maintain the allies' readiness and other forms of support.
