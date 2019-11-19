(LEAD) S. Korea-U.S. defense cost-sharing talks end without progress
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States failed to proceed with the latest round of their defense cost-sharing negotiations "as planned" amid Washington's demand for a sharp increase in Seoul's payments, the foreign ministry here said Tuesday.
After the two-day negotiations, the ministry issued a press release, hinting that the latest talks over the sharing of the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) broke down.
"The U.S. side holds the position that the share of the defense cost should increase drastically by establishing a new article (in the cost-sharing deal), while our side maintains the increase should be within the range that is mutually acceptable within the framework of the SMA that the South and the U.S. have agreed on over the last 28 years," the ministry said in the press release.
It was referring to the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the defense cost-sharing accord.
"In any case, our side plans to do our best to ensure we will take a fair share at a reasonable level that contributes to strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the combined defense posture," it added.
Reports said the U.S. has demanded South Korea pay nearly US$5 billion next year to cover expenditures related to the allies' combined military exercises and support for the USFK troops' families.
Under this year's SMA, which is set to expire at the end of the year, Seoul agreed to pay US$870 million.
Over the last week, civic groups here have been upbraiding Washington for its pressure on Seoul to significantly jack up its financial contributions to the USFK, calling the U.S. demand an "extortion of taxpayers' money."
Since 1991, Seoul has shouldered partial costs under the SMA -- for Korean civilians hired by the USFK, the construction of military facilities to maintain the allies' readiness and other forms of support.
