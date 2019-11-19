Seoul stocks down late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks remained in negative terrain late Tuesday morning as investor sentiment took a hit from mixed signals over the U.S-China trade deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.07 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,151.62 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Monday (local time) despite media reports that Beijing officials were pessimistic about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 0.1 percent to 28,036.22.
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were in negative terrain, with tech and bio shares leading the drop.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.56 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix slid 0.12 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.40 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dived 0.57 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion lost 0.80 percent, and Samsung BioLogics fell 0.62 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,167.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.30 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
S. Korea issues cold wave alert for Seoul, central regions