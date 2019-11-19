Jobless rate sharply down in home to largest shipbuilder
SEJONG, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The jobless rate in South Korea's southeastern industrial city of Ulsan fell sharply in the third quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, government data showed Tuesday, in a sign of a recovery in the auto and shipbuilding industries.
The unemployment rate in Ulsan stood at 3.5 percent in the July-September period, compared with 4.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The statistics agency said launches of new vehicles and increased shipbuilding orders appeared to have contributed to the decline in the jobless rate in Ulsan, home to shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and top automaker Hyundai Motor Co.
Hyundai said its sales rose 10.4 percent on-year to 26.96 trillion won (US$23 billion) in the third quarter from a year earlier.
Hyundai sold 3.23 million vehicles in the first nine months, achieving 70 percent of its annual sales target of 4.68 million units this year.
South Korea's overall jobless rate in the third quarter also fell to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
S. Korea issues cold wave alert for Seoul, central regions