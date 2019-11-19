Cold wave advisories lifted for central, northern S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national meteorological agency on Tuesday lifted cold wave advisories issued the previous day for central and northern parts of the country.
The alerts were issued for Seoul and many parts of Gyeonggi, South and North Chungcheong provinces at 11 p.m. Monday and for all of Gangwon Province in the northeast at 11 a.m. on the day.
In those areas, the mercury dipped to the lowest of this season, including minus 3.5 C in Seoul and minus 5.7 C in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.
The advisories were lifted at 11 a.m. Tuesday as the temperatures were expected to rise in the afternoon to higher levels than Monday's.
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to be more than 10 degrees lower than the previous day or is expected to be lower than minus 12 C for more than two straight days.
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(2nd LD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
5
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
5
S. Korea issues cold wave alert for Seoul, central regions