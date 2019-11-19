Go to Contents Go to Navigation

1 missing crew member discovered after ship catches fire in waters off Jeju Island

All Headlines 11:54 November 19, 2019

JEJU, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers discovered what's believed to be one of 12 people aboard a ship that caught fire Tuesday in waters west off South Korea's southern island of Jeju, the Coast Guard said.

A fire broke out on the 25-ton fishing vessel at around 7:09 a.m. in waters some 76 kilometers west of a small island that is located near Jeju Island, according to the maritime police.

Rescue workers found what's presumed to be one of 12 missing crew members at a location some 7.4 kilometers south of the accident site.

The person, who was found without a life vest, was airlifted to a hospital. No signs of breathing or pulse were detected.

Police said the crew consists of six South Koreans and six Vietnamese.

This photo, provided by the Jeju Coast Guard on Nov. 19, 2019, shows a ship carrying 12 crew members that caught fire in waters off South Korea's southern island of Jeju. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


