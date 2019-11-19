1 missing crew member discovered after ship catches fire in waters off Jeju Island
JEJU, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers discovered what's believed to be one of 12 people aboard a ship that caught fire Tuesday in waters west off South Korea's southern island of Jeju, the Coast Guard said.
A fire broke out on the 25-ton fishing vessel at around 7:09 a.m. in waters some 76 kilometers west of a small island that is located near Jeju Island, according to the maritime police.
Rescue workers found what's presumed to be one of 12 missing crew members at a location some 7.4 kilometers south of the accident site.
The person, who was found without a life vest, was airlifted to a hospital. No signs of breathing or pulse were detected.
Police said the crew consists of six South Koreans and six Vietnamese.
(END)
