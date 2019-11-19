Hanssem Nexus opens new flagship store in Seoul
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- An affiliate of South Korea's leading furniture maker Hanssem Group opened a new flagship store in Seoul on Tuesday, apparently to target the growing high-end living market.
Spread across 3,300 square feet, Nexus Flagship Seoul is located in Nonhyun-dong, southern Seoul, where many upscale furniture stores are concentrated. The new space will display 16 superluxury European brands, from furniture to kitchens, that are exclusively imported by Hanssem Nexus Co.
"It is time for us to export our interior design ability just like we grew from a fashion importer to exporter," Hanssem Nexus CEO Lee Young-sik told reporters.
Among the lineup of living brands are Armani Dada, a kitchen line under Italy-based Giorgio Armani fashion giant, that is known to bring elegance of fashion design to the kitchen. The brand's complete superluxury kitchen costs up to 300 million won (US$257,000).
The new space also offers consulting services to visitors who want decorating tips from a team of decorators and interior designers, officials said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
