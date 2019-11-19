ASEAN crucial as new strategic partner, Cheong Wa Dae aide says
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Moon Jae-in administration of South Korea has accelerated its New Southern Policy, aimed at improving strategic ties with Southeast Asian nations, partly due to troubles in diplomacy with China and Japan, the head of a blue-ribbon presidential panel said Tuesday.
South Korea needs to expand its "trade domain" to the whole world beyond the four major regional powers: the United States, China, Japan and Russia, according to Jung Hae-gu, chairman of the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning.
"In that sense, the government has paid considerable attention to the New Southern Policy," he told reporters on the eve of the opening of a two-day international conference in Seoul with the theme of "Peace and Co-Prosperity in Asia."
His commission and the National Research Council for Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences (NRC) plan to co-host the event on the occasion of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit to be held in Busan next week.
Jung cited a yearslong stand-off between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system, called THAAD, here. It led to a sharp reduction in the number of Chinese travelers to South Korea, prompting the South Korean government to pay heed to the New Southern Policy, he said.
In 2017, Moon declared the diplomatic initiative to upgrade Seoul's ties with the ASEAN members to the level of its relations with the four regional powers.
"With trade friction occurring recently due to a historical problem, (the government) has taken note of the New Southern Policy in an intent to create a trade breakthrough," Jung said.
Seoul's efforts have borne fruit, given notable hikes in trade volume and people-to-people exchanges with ASEAN, he added.
