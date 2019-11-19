N.K. nuclear envoy: Dialogue with U.S. 'impossible' unless Washington drops 'hostile policy'
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said Tuesday dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington is "impossible" unless the United States takes a "bold decision to drop the hostile policy" against the communist nation.
Kim Myong-gil made the remarks in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency, unveiling that the U.S. recently offered through Sweden to meet again in December.
He said Sweden "no longer needs to work for" the U.S.-North Korea dialogue, adding it is "not for lack of communication channel or mediator" that the next negotiations have not been held yet.
"As we have already reiterated several times, the DPRK-U.S. dialogue is impossible unless the U.S. makes a bold decision to drop the hostile policy towards the DPRK," Kim was quoted as saying.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
-
4
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
-
5
S. Korean court to begin trial on wartime sex slaves
-
1
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
-
2
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
-
3
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
-
4
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
-
1
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
-
4
S. Korea issues cold wave alert for Seoul, central regions
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. abruptly cut short defense cost-sharing talks