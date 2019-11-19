KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 23,750 0
Hyundai M&F INS 27,850 DN 300
TONGYANG 1,455 DN 25
SBC 16,700 0
KAL 26,300 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,830 UP 10
LG Corp. 73,900 UP 700
SsangyongMtr 2,250 DN 105
BoryungPharm 15,550 DN 50
L&L 13,000 DN 300
NamyangDairy 463,500 DN 17,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,950 DN 100
Yuhan 217,000 DN 2,500
SLCORP 18,050 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 160,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 74,400 UP 1,700
DaelimInd 93,800 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14100 UP50
KiaMtr 43,500 DN 200
ORION Holdings 17,600 DN 100
KISWire 21,550 DN 350
LotteFood 445,500 DN 5,500
NEXENTIRE 9,080 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 91,500 DN 1,500
KCC 220,500 DN 500
AmoreG 78,600 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 125,000 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 335,000 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,850 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,800 UP 1,550
TaekwangInd 1,082,000 DN 19,000
SsangyongCement 5,680 DN 60
Shinsegae 267,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 242,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 38,900 DN 1,200
Hyosung 81,500 UP 500
SKNetworks 5,900 UP 10
LOTTE 36,700 DN 100
AK Holdings 32,700 DN 950
(MORE)
-
1
