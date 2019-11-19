Daesang 23,750 0

Hyundai M&F INS 27,850 DN 300

TONGYANG 1,455 DN 25

SBC 16,700 0

KAL 26,300 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,830 UP 10

LG Corp. 73,900 UP 700

SsangyongMtr 2,250 DN 105

BoryungPharm 15,550 DN 50

L&L 13,000 DN 300

NamyangDairy 463,500 DN 17,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,950 DN 100

Yuhan 217,000 DN 2,500

SLCORP 18,050 DN 450

CJ LOGISTICS 160,000 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 74,400 UP 1,700

DaelimInd 93,800 UP 200

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14100 UP50

KiaMtr 43,500 DN 200

ORION Holdings 17,600 DN 100

KISWire 21,550 DN 350

LotteFood 445,500 DN 5,500

NEXENTIRE 9,080 DN 40

CHONGKUNDANG 91,500 DN 1,500

KCC 220,500 DN 500

AmoreG 78,600 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 125,000 DN 1,000

HankookShellOil 335,000 DN 2,500

BukwangPharm 14,850 DN 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,800 UP 1,550

TaekwangInd 1,082,000 DN 19,000

SsangyongCement 5,680 DN 60

Shinsegae 267,500 DN 1,500

Nongshim 242,000 UP 2,500

SGBC 38,900 DN 1,200

Hyosung 81,500 UP 500

SKNetworks 5,900 UP 10

LOTTE 36,700 DN 100

AK Holdings 32,700 DN 950

(MORE)