KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Binggrae 56,600 DN 400
GCH Corp 21,000 DN 50
LotteChilsung 137,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 DN 150
POSCO 225,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 93,900 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG SDS 201,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,600 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,270 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 54,900 DN 100
SamsungElec 53,500 0
NHIS 12,550 DN 50
SK Discovery 23,300 DN 400
LS 46,300 DN 350
GC Corp 125,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 32,200 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,650 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 242,500 UP 2,000
KPIC 120,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 DN 10
SKC 45,800 UP 850
GS Retail 40,000 UP 100
Ottogi 564,000 DN 6,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,100 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 43,750 UP 50
HITEJINRO 30,400 UP 1,550
Donga Socio Holdings 90,300 DN 300
SK hynix 85,300 DN 200
Youngpoong 630,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,400 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 233,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,750 DN 250
Kogas 40,250 UP 50
Hanwha 25,950 DN 350
DB HiTek 18,100 DN 250
CJ 92,500 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 29,800 DN 500
LGInt 15,200 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 5,960 DN 120
IlyangPharm 21,950 DN 650
