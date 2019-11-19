KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,500 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,340 UP 10
HtlShilla 81,700 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 39,550 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 111,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 60,400 DN 900
KSOE 116,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 18,750 UP 100
OCI 64,300 DN 1,100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,600 UP 300
KorZinc 424,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,870 DN 100
SYC 49,500 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 42,800 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 33,850 DN 250
S-Oil 96,100 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 119,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 223,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 52,700 DN 1,900
KumhoPetrochem 74,100 UP 500
Mobis 257,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,400 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,650 UP 400
S-1 96,200 DN 200
Hanchem 98,200 UP 3,300
DWS 30,900 UP 450
UNID 46,700 DN 50
KEPCO 28,100 UP 250
SamsungSecu 35,700 UP 250
SKTelecom 245,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 42,350 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 76,600 DN 1,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,100 DN 800
Hanon Systems 11,000 DN 250
SK 272,500 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 6,120 DN 60
GKL 20,550 DN 450
Handsome 31,650 DN 100
WJ COWAY 91,200 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 133,500 DN 2,000
