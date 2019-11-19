KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,100 DN 150
KorElecTerm 42,300 DN 1,850
NamhaeChem 8,600 DN 200
DONGSUH 17,450 0
BGF 5,790 DN 90
SamsungEng 18,750 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,345 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 37,050 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 650
KT 27,400 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 DN4000
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,500 DN 900
KT&G 98,900 DN 200
DHICO 5,660 DN 60
LG Display 14,500 DN 50
Kangwonland 31,450 0
NAVER 170,500 DN 8,000
Kakao 156,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 561,000 UP 8,000
DSME 27,350 DN 700
DSINFRA 5,670 DN 50
DWEC 4,680 DN 40
Donga ST 101,500 DN 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,300 0
CJ CheilJedang 249,500 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 218,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 35,650 UP 250
LGH&H 1,215,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 317,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 20,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,800 DN 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,450 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 71,900 UP 400
Celltrion 183,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 22,400 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,400 UP 500
(3rd LD) U.S. military chief vows full use of military capabilities to defend S. Korea
(LEAD) (Premier12) Left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun roughed up in start vs. Chinese Taipei
(Yonhap Interview) Ending GSOMIA may send wrong security message: USFK chief
(URGENT) Korea's jobless rate falls to 3 pct in October, 419,000 jobs created
S. Korean court to begin trial on wartime sex slaves
S. Korean football to face stern test vs. Brazil in friendly
(LEAD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness
(LEAD) Moon to seek 'clearer blueprint' for partnerships with ASEAN members in Seoul, Busan talks
Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
(2nd LD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
3 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
(2nd LD) N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in talks 'that bring nothing'
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects nuclear talks before U.S. withdraws hostile policy
S. Korea issues cold wave alert for Seoul, central regions
(2nd LD) Kim watches airborne landing training, urges improved war preparedness