IBK 12,100 DN 150

KorElecTerm 42,300 DN 1,850

NamhaeChem 8,600 DN 200

DONGSUH 17,450 0

BGF 5,790 DN 90

SamsungEng 18,750 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 DN 1,000

PanOcean 4,345 DN 35

SAMSUNG CARD 37,050 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 650

KT 27,400 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 DN4000

LG Uplus 14,000 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,500 DN 900

KT&G 98,900 DN 200

DHICO 5,660 DN 60

LG Display 14,500 DN 50

Kangwonland 31,450 0

NAVER 170,500 DN 8,000

Kakao 156,500 DN 1,000

NCsoft 561,000 UP 8,000

DSME 27,350 DN 700

DSINFRA 5,670 DN 50

DWEC 4,680 DN 40

Donga ST 101,500 DN 2,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,300 0

CJ CheilJedang 249,500 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 218,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 35,650 UP 250

LGH&H 1,215,000 DN 11,000

LGCHEM 317,500 UP 1,500

KEPCO E&C 20,000 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,800 DN 1,000

HALLA HOLDINGS 46,450 UP 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 DN 450

LGELECTRONICS 71,900 UP 400

Celltrion 183,500 DN 3,000

Huchems 22,400 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,400 UP 500

(MORE)